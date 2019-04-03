Homeopath Arrested in Rajkot for Agreeing to Abort Female Foetus

Acting on a tip-off, the city police and health department officials of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) carried out a raid at a private clinic that conducted pre-natal sex determination tests and arrested a doctor.A police officer said, a trap was laid for the accused doctor, Heena Patel, who holds a bachelor’s degree in homeopathic medicine and surgery.“Dr Patel agreed to conduct sex determination tests on a woman sent by us. She also agreed to remove the foetus if the tests confirmed that it was a girl child. The doctor demanded Rs 20,000 to 25,000 for sex determination test and another similar amount to remove the embryo. Soon after, we raided her clinic in the city’s Kothariya area and seized a sonography machine, an IPad and other equipment used by her,’’ the officer said.Patel, 49, has been booked under various sections of the Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex-Selection) Act 1994 and the Indian Penal Code.“We arrested Patel on Wednesday and will produce her before a local court seeking 10 days’ remand for further probe. We want to find out how many such tests she has conducted so far,’’ said a senior officer.