Homes Burn After Plane Crashes In California Neighborhood

California (AP) A small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood on Monday, injuring at least two people and setting two homes ablaze, authorities said. The crash happened shortly after noon in the city of Santee, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego. Two people received burn injuries, said Fire Chief John Garlow. He didn’t know their conditions or whether they were in the plane or on the ground. One home was well involved by flames, and a second home also caught fire, Garlow said. A box truck, possibly a package delivery vehicle, also burned, he said. Garlow said initial reports were that the plane was a twin-engine aircraft. He didn’t know where the flight originated or where the plane was headed. The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that all students are secure. AP RAX RAX 10120203 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.