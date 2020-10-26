Honda Achieves 800th FIM World Championship Grand Prix Victory

New Delhi: Honda Moto3 rider Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing NSF250RW) claimed victory in the Moto3 class in round 12 of the 2020 FIM World Championship Grand Prix at MotorLand Aragon in Spain. Beginning with its first world grand prix race in 1961, in the 125cc class of the Spanish Grand Prix, Honda has now achieved 800 grand prix wins, a release said. Takahiro Hachigo, President, CEO and Representative Director, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. said, “I am proud of Honda’s 800th FIM World Championship Grand Prix victory. I am deeply grateful to the Honda fans worldwide for their contributions to, and unwavering support for Honda’s racing activities. “Honda sees this moment as a way point, and will continue to fight for victory. We look forward to your continued support.” .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor