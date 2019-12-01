Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Honda Cars Sales Dip 50% as Domestic Sales Declines to 6,459 Units in November

Honda is in the last leg of BS IV and accordingly supplies had to be optimised as it progresses towards BSVI transition model by model sequentially, he added.

PTI

Updated:December 1, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Honda Cars Sales Dip 50% as Domestic Sales Declines to 6,459 Units in November
Image for Representation (Reuters)

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported 50.33 per cent decline in domestic sales to 6,459 units in November as against 13,006 units in the same month last year. "Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The company is in the last leg of BS IV and accordingly supplies had to be optimised as it progresses towards BSVI transition model by model sequentially, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram