Honda Cars Sales Dip 50% as Domestic Sales Declines to 6,459 Units in November

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported 50.33 per cent decline in domestic sales to 6,459 units in November as against 13,006 units in the same month last year. "Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The company is in the last leg of BS IV and accordingly supplies had to be optimised as it progresses towards BSVI transition model by model sequentially, he added.

