'Honey Sachets as Sweetener': In A Bid to Boost Rural Economy, Gadkari Suggests Replacing Sugar in Airlines
Gadkari said that one spoon of honey is equal to three spoons of sugar. Currently, refined sugar sachets are provided on board to passengers, so we are trying if we can provide honey sachets or honey cubes in flights and hotels.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI Photo)
Pune: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said he would request airlines to provide honey sachets as sweetener while serving tea/coffee to passengers in flights.
He was speaking at a Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) here on Monday.
"Normally, one spoon of honey is equal to three spoons of sugar. Currently, refined sugar sachets are provided on board to passengers, so we are trying if we can provide honey sachets or honey cubes in flights and hotels," said the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises.
There will be a choice of sugar or honey, he added. "I am going to call Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir and also chairperson of the Khadi Gramodyog Commission,
and request them to make both the choices available in flights," he said.
The government is planning to create honey clusters and will focus on increase of honey production, he said, adding that the government is also planning to make different products of honey.
"Such clusters will give a major boost to the rural and tribal economy in the country and the income of farmers will be increased," he said.
Gadkari said his ministry would work to strengthen the rural economy and increase its turnover to Rs five lakh crore in the next five years.
"Be it milk, honey, bamboo, blue economy, ethanol or biofuels, the rural economy will be strengthened through all these sectors," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10: Here’s Everything We Know
- Twitter Has a Field Day as Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's Malang Trailer Inspires Meme Fest
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch