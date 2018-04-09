English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hong Kong Can Take Decision on Nirav Modi's Arrest, Says China
Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh told parliament last week that "the ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Modi by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the People's Republic of China."
In this file photo, fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi poses during the launch of his store in Mumbai. (Fotocorp/Handout via Reuters)
Beijing: China on Monday said that Hong Kong can accede to India's request to arrest fugitive Indian diamond merchant Nirav Modi based on local laws and mutual judicial assistance agreements.
Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh told parliament last week that "the ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Modi by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the People's Republic of China."
Asked about India's request, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here that "according to the one country two systems and basic law of the HKSAR, under the assistance and authorisation of the central government, the HKSAR can make proper arrangement on judicial mutual assistance with other countries," he said.
"If India makes relevant request to the HKSAR, we believe the HKSAR will follow the basic law and relevant laws and under relevant judicial agreements with India with the relevant issue," he said.
Modi, who is wanted in connection with the 12,700-crore scam at the Punjab National Bank, is reportedly in Hong Kong which is a specially administrative region of China.
Modi has his shop in Hong Kong besides in Beijing.
Also Watch
Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh told parliament last week that "the ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Modi by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the People's Republic of China."
Asked about India's request, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here that "according to the one country two systems and basic law of the HKSAR, under the assistance and authorisation of the central government, the HKSAR can make proper arrangement on judicial mutual assistance with other countries," he said.
"If India makes relevant request to the HKSAR, we believe the HKSAR will follow the basic law and relevant laws and under relevant judicial agreements with India with the relevant issue," he said.
Modi, who is wanted in connection with the 12,700-crore scam at the Punjab National Bank, is reportedly in Hong Kong which is a specially administrative region of China.
Modi has his shop in Hong Kong besides in Beijing.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: SRH vs RR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 4
- Raazi: See The Different Shades of Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's Upcoming Thriller
- Kapil Sharma’s Ex Preeti Says 'He is Getting Suicidal Thoughts,’ Blames New Girlfriend For Everything
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Which Sport He Wants Son AbRam to Play