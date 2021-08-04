Honour Killing: Jodhpur Woman Hires Contract Killers To Murder Son-in-Law

Jodhpur Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the murder mystery behind the mutilated body, found in a plastic bag near Surpura Dam, within 72 hours. A woman and two others have been arrested in the matter.

The local police firmly believe it is a case of honour killing. According to the local police, the victim was the son-in-law of the arrested woman. The arrested woman has been identified as Gyarsi Devi. The hired contract killers have been identified as Jabbar Singh Rajpurohit and Dhanraj Vaishnav.

“The woman during questioning told us that she was not happy because her daughter married the victim without her approval,” said a police officer.

Jodhpur Police on Saturday had recovered a mutilated body packed in a plastic bag near Surpura Dam. During the investigation the police identified the victim as one Vinod, a resident of Magaji Valley.

The police officer further added that a special team was formed to identify the victim and nab the criminals behind the murder. “During the course of investigation we learnt that Vinod’s mutilated body was thrown by two men near the dam,” added the officer.

The police told the media that on closely examining the CCTV footage near the arrested woman’s residence they learnt that the victim had visited his in-laws on the day he went missing.

“Suspecting Devi’s involvement in the crime, we detained her for questioning,” added the police officer. He also added that Devi during questioning revealed to have paid Rs 5 lakh to her neighbours Rajpurohit and Vaishnav to kill Vinod.

“On the day of the crime the two neighbours invited Vinod for drinks. The duo attacked Vinod with a sharp weapon first and then strangled him to death,” added the officer.

The Jodhpur Police have produced the three arrested in front of the court which sent them to jail.

