Honour Killing: Man Held for Strangling Daughter to Death in Haryana’s Sonipat

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his daughter in Makinpur village of Haryana’s Sonipat district in a suspected case of honour killing, police said. The arrested person has been identified as Vijaypal, a resident of the village.

During questioning, he revealed that he had strangled his daughter to death with the help of her shawl and later threw her body in the Ganga canal near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He killed his 18-year-old daughter, Kanika, as she had eloped with a neighbour in November 2020 and got married in an Arya Samaj temple of Meerut. Subsequently, the couple had got their marriage registered.

Two days later, the woman returned to her paternal home and started living there. The woman told her family members that she had married her neighbour secretly. While they were angry with her over the matter, they accepted this. A few months later, she went to live with her husband, but in June this year, her father called her on the pretext of celebrating his birthday.

Police started investigating the case when the woman’s husband filed a complaint of kidnapping. He said despite repeated efforts; he was not able to contact her and suspected she was in danger. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Rai police station and a team was formed to search for the woman.

While the police were still investigating the case, a video surfaced in which a woman had stated that if she is not found, her father, brother and friend should be held responsible for her death. The cops found that the woman in the clip was Kanika, said Vijender Kumar, the station in charge of Rai police station.

Soon, they managed to arrest her father, and during questioning, he confessed to his crime. He was produced in a district court on Thursday morning that sent him to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the police are on a hunt to nab the brother.

