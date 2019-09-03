Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Honour Killing: UP Man Held for Killing Sister, Setting Her Severed Head on Fire

Jamshed was arrested on Monday by a team that was probing the recovery of the 18-year-old's dead body whose head was missing.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Honour Killing: UP Man Held for Killing Sister, Setting Her Severed Head on Fire
A Network18 creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Bahraich (UP): A man allegedly strangled his sister to death, beheaded her and set the teenager's head on fire nearly three months ago in a case of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Tuesday.

Jamshed was arrested on Monday by a team that was probing the recovery of the 18-year-old's dead body whose head was missing. The body was found at an under-construction house at Babaganj in Nanpara area in June, an officer said.

During interrogation, Jamshed confessed to killing his sister, Ruby, after she did not break her relation with Hashim, who was married, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said. The accused warned his sister several times as he did not like her mingling to Hashim, but she did not pay heed, Grover said.

When Ruby was sleeping on June 18, Jamshed strangled her to death, beheaded her and disposed the body at the under-construction house. He set the severed head on fire after pouring petrol and threw it in a canal at Nanpara, the officer said.

A knife and clothes of Ruby have also been recovered based on the information of the accused, the SP added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram