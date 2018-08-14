English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honour Killing: UP Man Poisons 15-yr-old Daughter After 'Suspecting Her Character'
The girl was found in a serious condition at a crematorium in Shukratal, the SHO of the Bhopa police station said.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 15-year-old girl was poisoned to death allegedly by her father in the Bhopa police station area here, police said on Tuesday.
The girl was found in a serious condition at a crematorium in Shukratal here, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bhopa police station, V P Singh said, adding she was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment.
The girl, a class 7 student, before dying gave a statement that her father gave poison to her, he said.
On the basis of her statement, her father, Sunder Singh, was arrested, the SHO said.
The accused confessed to giving poison to his daughter, the officer said.
He told police that his family belongs to Ghazaibad district. His wife passed away five-six months back and since then he suspected her character, the police officer said.
An investigation is underway in the matter, the officer added
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
