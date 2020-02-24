'Honoured to Return to India': Ivanka Trump Tweets Ahead of Visit With Family

New Delhi: Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, on Sunday tweeted she was honoured to return to India two years after she first visited the country.

"Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!" she tweeted, adding some photos from her India visit.

Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2020

Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are set to visit India on Monday on a two-day trip along with a high-powered delegation. This is President Trump's first visit to India.

Ivanka Trump, who is also her father’s adviser, had visited India two years ago for the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad to attend a session on women leaders in business.

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden India trip during which he will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with his wife.

Trump will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during his Gujarat itinerary which is high on symbolism, especially after the bonhomie between the two leaders at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston during the Indian prime minister's visit to the US in September 2019.

