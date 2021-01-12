Hooch Tragedy: 12 Killed, 6 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in MP's Morena; Locals Stage Protest

At least a dozen people died and six others have been hospitalised on Tuesday after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

Senior government officials rushed to the Chhena Manpura village, where locals have denied to cremate the bodies until action is taken. The bodies have been sent for post mortem as locals staged a protest.

The villagers alleged that the spurious liquor was brewed with the administration’s knowledge.

Calling the incident highly tragic, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra claimed that the police station in-charge of the area has been suspended immediately and senior officials were sent to Morena for probing into the incident. “None will be spared from action,” he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed similar sentiments and sought a report on the incident, assuring stringent action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, Congress has slammed the BJP government over the hooch tragedy.

“You see, there is hardly any ration available in the far-flung areas of Madhya Pradesh, but liquor, that too spurious, is available easily. This has exposed the true face of the BJP government,” MPCC chief Kamal Nath told News18 in New Delhi.

The police have booked four people in connection with the incident, but no arrests have so far been made.

The traffic snarl caused due to the protest staged by angry locals was cleared in the afternoon by the police. The families of the deceased have demanded government jobs and Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia.

However, the administration has announced Rs 10,000 interim compensation for the kin.