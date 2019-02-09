English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
90 People Are Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Uttar Pradesh And Uttarakhand; 30 Arrested
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment.
Seen here are family and friends of the Saharanpur hooch tragedy victims. (Photo credit: Nasib Singh)
Loading...
New Delhi: The death toll in spurious liquor cases reported from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand crossed 90 on Saturday with some more deaths being reported from Meerut and parts of Uttarakhand.
Till now 38 people have died in Saharanpur, 18 in Meerut and 10 people have died in Kushinagar. While in adjoining state of Uttarakhand 26 people were reported dead from Haridwar and Roorkee region.
The worst hit by hooch tragedy was Saharanpur where as of now 47 people have died and 22 are still in a critical state in hospitals. However, district magistrate Saharanpur Alok Pandey has claimed in a press conference on Saturday that only 36 people have died in Saharanpur in different villages.
Also, 11 people died in Meerut while undergoing treatment after their health deteriorated due to consumption of spurious liquor.
In a crackdown by Saharanpur administration, 30 people were arrested in Saharanpur who were involved in hooch business. Also, three inspectors and two constables were suspended by SSP Dinesh Kumar.
On the other hand five more people had died in Kushinagar on Friday, earlier five people had died on Wednesday. District administration Kushinagar had suspended SHO Taryasujan and Excise Inspector after the deaths.
A dealer involved in the business of hooch was also arrested in Saharanpur. Earlier in separate incidents reported from various villages of Saharanpur, 16 people had died after they had allegedly consumed spurious liquor.
Swinging into action, the district administration and local police have begun investigation.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. The chief minister has ordered departmental action against district excise officers of Kushinagar and Saharanpur from where deaths have been reported. He has ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved in the spurious liquor trade.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Till now 38 people have died in Saharanpur, 18 in Meerut and 10 people have died in Kushinagar. While in adjoining state of Uttarakhand 26 people were reported dead from Haridwar and Roorkee region.
The worst hit by hooch tragedy was Saharanpur where as of now 47 people have died and 22 are still in a critical state in hospitals. However, district magistrate Saharanpur Alok Pandey has claimed in a press conference on Saturday that only 36 people have died in Saharanpur in different villages.
Also, 11 people died in Meerut while undergoing treatment after their health deteriorated due to consumption of spurious liquor.
In a crackdown by Saharanpur administration, 30 people were arrested in Saharanpur who were involved in hooch business. Also, three inspectors and two constables were suspended by SSP Dinesh Kumar.
On the other hand five more people had died in Kushinagar on Friday, earlier five people had died on Wednesday. District administration Kushinagar had suspended SHO Taryasujan and Excise Inspector after the deaths.
A dealer involved in the business of hooch was also arrested in Saharanpur. Earlier in separate incidents reported from various villages of Saharanpur, 16 people had died after they had allegedly consumed spurious liquor.
Swinging into action, the district administration and local police have begun investigation.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. The chief minister has ordered departmental action against district excise officers of Kushinagar and Saharanpur from where deaths have been reported. He has ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved in the spurious liquor trade.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base
- NASA Exchanges Tweets With Ariana Grande Over Her Song Named After the Space Agency
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results