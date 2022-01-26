Hooch Tragedy: 6 Killed, Several Critical After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli

Six people died and several are critical after consuming liquor in Paharpur village of the district, police said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate (DM) Vaibhav Srivastava told PTI there was a programme in the village on Tuesday night during which people had consumed liquor. The condition of some villagers deteriorated soon after.

While four people belonging to Paharpur and Pure Chatta village died, some others have been admitted to the Community Health Centre, the DM said. Investigations are on to ascertain from where the liquor was bought and about its quality.

A case is being filed and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, the DM added.

