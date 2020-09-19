Hookah Bar Attacked In Kolkata, One Injured

Kolkata, Sep 18: One person was injured at a hookah bar in the metropolis following an attack by three miscreants in the early hours of Friday, police said. The incident happened around 2 am when the three went to the hookah bar and started looking for the owner but could not find him inside, they said.

The trio then hurled a couple of bombs and fired at least three rounds before fleeing, a police officer said. Police has started a probe into the incident and are checking CCTV footages for more information.

