Hope 2020 Marks Continuation of People-powered Efforts to Transform India, Says PM Modi
He made these remarks responding to a tweet which posted a song wrapping up the achievements of the Modi government in the past year.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoped that the year 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of its citizens.
"2019 was an amazing year for India. We changed things that we thought could never change. We achieved things which we never thought were possible. Here is a small recap... Hope you like it @narendramodi ji," said the NaMo 2.0 Twitter handle.
The prime minister described the video as a "lovely compilation". He said the video covers quite a lot of the progress the government achieved in 2019.
"Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians," the prime minister tweeted.
