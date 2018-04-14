English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hope Authorities Bring Perpetrators of 'Horrific' Kathua Rape to Justice, Says United Nations
The girl from the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community disappeared near her house on January 10 and a week later, her body was found in the same area.
People are asking for justice on social media, but this time the streets are silent. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
United Nations: Terming as "horrific" the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed hope that the authorities will bring perpetrators of the brutal crime to justice.
The girl from the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community disappeared near her house on January 10 and a week later, her body was found in the same area.
She was allegedly raped by six men who had held her in captivity in a village temple for a week in January. The victim was drugged, rapped repeatedly before being bludgeoned to death.
The incident has sparked outrage across India.
"I think we've seen the media reports of this horrific case, of the abuse and the murder of a young girl. We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujjaric told reporters at his daily press briefing here on Friday.
Dujjaric was responding to a question about the Secretary General's response to the rape and murder of the girl.
A Special Investigation Team of Crime Branch, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable and a sub-inspector, who were charged with destroying evidence.
Expressing anguish over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called it as a "shame" for the country and asserted that the guilty will not be spared.
"I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice," he said.
Also Watch
The girl from the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community disappeared near her house on January 10 and a week later, her body was found in the same area.
She was allegedly raped by six men who had held her in captivity in a village temple for a week in January. The victim was drugged, rapped repeatedly before being bludgeoned to death.
The incident has sparked outrage across India.
"I think we've seen the media reports of this horrific case, of the abuse and the murder of a young girl. We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujjaric told reporters at his daily press briefing here on Friday.
Dujjaric was responding to a question about the Secretary General's response to the rape and murder of the girl.
A Special Investigation Team of Crime Branch, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable and a sub-inspector, who were charged with destroying evidence.
Expressing anguish over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called it as a "shame" for the country and asserted that the guilty will not be spared.
"I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|20
|13
|14
|47
|1
|Australia
|69
|52
|55
|176
|2
|England
|37
|36
|37
|110
|4
|Canada
|14
|36
|26
|76
|5
|South Africa
|13
|11
|12
|36
|6
|New Zealand
|12
|15
|12
|39
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Nigeria
|8
|6
|6
|20
|9
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|10
|Wales
|7
|10
|14
|31
|11
|Jamaica
|6
|9
|9
|24
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|15
|Kenya
|2
|5
|6
|13
|16
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|17
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|4
|4
|9
|20
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|20
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|27
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|28
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|29
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|32
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|33
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|34
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: England Humiliate India 6-0 to Take Bronze in Women's Hockey
- Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race Edition Launched in India for Rs 79,715
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners