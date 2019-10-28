'Hope British PM Enjoyed Samosas & Sweets Too': PM Modi Replies to Diwali Greetings

New DelhiL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders who wished him on Diwali, hoping that the festival of lights furthers the spirit of harmony and happiness.

Responding to British Prime Minister's "Shubh Diwali" tweet and a video message in which he referred to "samosas and sweets", Modi said he fully agrees that the festival brings all of us together.

"Hope he too enjoyed the Samosas and sweets this festive season :)," the PM said.

Modi also thanked Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their greetings.

Modi, while extending greetings to Donald Trump, said as always, the US President marked Diwali with great enthusiasm. "May there always be brightness all around!Narendra Modi," he added.

US Vice President Mike Pence also extended his greetings on the festival.

Responding to Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas greetings by Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, Modi hoped that the special occasions bring happiness and good health in everyone's lives.

Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated by Sikhs and it coincides with Diwali.

