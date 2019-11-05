Take the pledge to vote

'Hope Culprits are Brought to Justice': IAS Association Condemns Attack on Delhi Police Personnel

The condemnation comes on a day when a large number of policemen held an unprecedented protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
'Hope Culprits are Brought to Justice': IAS Association Condemns Attack on Delhi Police Personnel
A Delhi Police woman displays a placard during a protest against the alleged repeated incidents of alleged violence against them by lawyers, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: The IAS officers' association on Tuesday strongly condemned the "cowardly action" against Delhi Police personnel at a court here and hoped culprits will be brought to justice soon.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly action perpetrated against the police personnel at Tis Hazari Court. We stand by our colleagues in their time of distress and hope the culprits are brought to justice soon," said the association representing the officers of Indian Administrative Service.

The condemnation comes on a day when a large number of policemen held an unprecedented protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters. The protest was triggered by the assault on policemen on Monday following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday.

"How is the josh...? LOW sir...!," read a poster carried by a policeman protesting outside the headquarters.

A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer at the court premises had led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured in the clashes that followed.

Meanwhile, the IPS association also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with colleagues subjected to "humiliation" and "assault".

"Incident involving police & lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault & humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone!," the association tweeted.

