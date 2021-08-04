'Hope for Best!': Assam, Mizoram Delegations to Meet Tomorrow, Discuss Peace Amid Border Row

An initiative led by Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has resulted in a meeting between delegations from Assam and Mizoram to be held on Thursday in Aizawl, amid a bitter border row between the northeastern states.

Assam Cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal and Atul Bora along with the border Commissioner of Assam will be a part of delegation, which will be attended by three representatives from Mizoram including Home Minister Lalchamliana, Land Revenue Minister Lalruatkima and the Home Department Secretary.

The meeting is being called a potential ice-breaker amid the friction between the two sides. Tension has continued at the border areas of the two northeastern states after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram’s Kolasib district on July 26, leaving at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, dead.

Both sides would resolve to solve the border disputes and the other associated problems in a peaceful way by initiating dialogue once again.

Assam Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal, also the guardian minister for Silchar district, where violence occurred on the unfortunate day in July told CNN-News18: “This is a very important meeting as we try to establish dialogue again with our brothers from Mizoram. This part of the country is very sensitive and we need to resolve the issue amicably.”

Border Minister for Assam, Atul Bora told CNN-News18 that “upon the instruction of our chief minister we are going ahead with this meeting and are hoping that dialogue will be the way forward."

“It is too early to say anything right now, but we are hoping for the best,” he said.

Sources said that as of now, there has been no meeting lined up with the Assam delegation and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Earlier in the day, Zoramthanga had said in a tweet: “Tomorrow the 5th of August, 2021, representatives from #Assam Govt. led by senior Minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram Govt. led by senior Minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem. #NorthEastIsOne @himantabiswa."

Replying to the tweet, Sarma had said, “Two of my senior colleagues @ATULBORA2 and @TheAshokSinghal will visit Aizawl tomorrow with message of peace from people of Assam. @ZoramthangaCM @AmitShah."

Sources said that at a later time, a chief ministerial meeting is ahead to further strengthen the peace process.

Instructions from the Centre are very clear; that the matter needs to be resolved at the earliest, with both sides to establish a process of dialogue. Meanwhile, a delegation from Assam was also sent to Nagaland to resolve the border issue, amicably.

