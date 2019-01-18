English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hope for Trapped Meghalaya Miners Dims as Body Being Pulled Out by Navy 'Falls Apart'
As per expert opinion, the body could be retrived only after it is disintegrated. The body has been pulled up to 100 feet from 210 feet. The district authorities sought the consent of the family members of the trapped miners on whether the body could be taken out from the mine.
Rescue operations underway at the rat-hole mine in Meghalaya.
Loading...
Shillong: The families of the trapped miners inside an illegal 370-ft flooded coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday said they want the "dead bodies" of the miners to be taken out as per the Supreme Court order even as Navy divers captured pictures of a body inside the flooded mine.
The Indian Navy divers on Wednesday used an underwater ROV (remotely operated vehicle) at a depth of about 160 feet in a rat-hole mine at Ksan village in East Jaintia Hills district, with pictures of a body which was pulled up to the mouth of the mine.
"The body will be extracted under the supervision of doctors," said a Navy spokesperson in a tweet.
"The rescuers showed us video footages of a dead body stuck inside a coal mine in a computer (underwater ROV). We don't know whose body it is. We want the government to follow the Supreme Court order to get the bodies out of that coal mine," said Malik Ali, brother of Munirul Islam, who is among those trapped inside the mine.
"We want his body back so that we can give him a decent burial," Ali told IANS over phone.
The body has been detected 32 days after the miners got trapped inside the mine on December 13 as water gushed in.
Five miners managed to escape and alerted the people about the tragedy at Ksan village, about 130 km from Shillong. Rescue efforts are on to salvage the remaining 14 miners.
Pressmeky Dkhar, the uncle of the two brothers, Dimonme and Melambok, said over phone: "We were told that a body was spotted inside the mine. They are trying to retrieve it. We want the body."
With the body showing signs of decomposition, the district authorities sought the consent of the family members of the trapped miners to furnish their views by Friday on whether the body could be taken out from the mine.
"Deputy Commissioner F.M. Dopth invited the family members from Lumthari village and two from Assam's Chirang district to view the video footages," said Rescue spokesperson Reginald Susngi.
"As per expert opinion, the body could be retrived only after it is disintegrated. The body has been pulled up to 100 feet from 210 feet. Many body parts have already started falling apart," Susngi stated.
A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A.K. Sikri and S. Abdul Nazeer had expressed dissatisfaction with the rescue operation and ordered : "No matter whether they (trapped persons) are all dead, some alive, few dead or all alive, they should have been taken out by now. We pray to God that they all are alive."
The Meghalaya government has roped in several central agencies including a team from Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute and Chennai-based Planys Technologies in the rescue operation.
Coal India Limited, Odisha firefighters, Kirloskar Brothers Limited are dewatering the abandoned coal mine shafts and the main shaft where the miners are trapped.
The Indian Navy divers on Wednesday used an underwater ROV (remotely operated vehicle) at a depth of about 160 feet in a rat-hole mine at Ksan village in East Jaintia Hills district, with pictures of a body which was pulled up to the mouth of the mine.
"The body will be extracted under the supervision of doctors," said a Navy spokesperson in a tweet.
"The rescuers showed us video footages of a dead body stuck inside a coal mine in a computer (underwater ROV). We don't know whose body it is. We want the government to follow the Supreme Court order to get the bodies out of that coal mine," said Malik Ali, brother of Munirul Islam, who is among those trapped inside the mine.
"We want his body back so that we can give him a decent burial," Ali told IANS over phone.
The body has been detected 32 days after the miners got trapped inside the mine on December 13 as water gushed in.
Five miners managed to escape and alerted the people about the tragedy at Ksan village, about 130 km from Shillong. Rescue efforts are on to salvage the remaining 14 miners.
Pressmeky Dkhar, the uncle of the two brothers, Dimonme and Melambok, said over phone: "We were told that a body was spotted inside the mine. They are trying to retrieve it. We want the body."
With the body showing signs of decomposition, the district authorities sought the consent of the family members of the trapped miners to furnish their views by Friday on whether the body could be taken out from the mine.
"Deputy Commissioner F.M. Dopth invited the family members from Lumthari village and two from Assam's Chirang district to view the video footages," said Rescue spokesperson Reginald Susngi.
"As per expert opinion, the body could be retrived only after it is disintegrated. The body has been pulled up to 100 feet from 210 feet. Many body parts have already started falling apart," Susngi stated.
A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A.K. Sikri and S. Abdul Nazeer had expressed dissatisfaction with the rescue operation and ordered : "No matter whether they (trapped persons) are all dead, some alive, few dead or all alive, they should have been taken out by now. We pray to God that they all are alive."
The Meghalaya government has roped in several central agencies including a team from Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute and Chennai-based Planys Technologies in the rescue operation.
Coal India Limited, Odisha firefighters, Kirloskar Brothers Limited are dewatering the abandoned coal mine shafts and the main shaft where the miners are trapped.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emraan Hashmi on Why Cheat India: Even a Bad Person is the Hero of His Life
- We Produced More Pace – Whatmore Basks in Historic Kerala Win
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
- 'Nobody Has All of These': This Trending Post is the Internet's Diss List
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results