Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hope NYAY Which Abhijit Banerjee Helped Conceptualize Becomes Reality, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee had advised on the Congress manifesto's minimum income guarantee scheme, the NYAY scheme.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hope NYAY Which Abhijit Banerjee Helped Conceptualize Becomes Reality, Says Priyanka Gandhi
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday congratulatedIndian-origin economist Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize and hoped the party's minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY which he helped conceptualise will become a reality one day.

Banerjee bagged the coveted prize jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". "Congratulations to Indian-origin Professor Abhijit Banerjee, who researches on poverty alleviation, for winning the Nobel Prize for Economics," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Professor Banerjee had also advised on the Congress manifesto's revolutionary NYAY scheme. Hope that the scheme will one day become a reality," the Congress general secretary said.

On Monday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had also hailed Banerjee for winning the Nobel.

Congratulating Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said he had helped the party conceptualise its "Nyay" scheme to help remonetise the economy.

"Abhijit helped conceptualise NYAY that had the power to destroy poverty and boost the Indian economy. Instead we now have Modinomics, that's destroying the economy and boosting poverty," he had said on Twitter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram