Hope NYAY Which Abhijit Banerjee Helped Conceptualize Becomes Reality, Says Priyanka Gandhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee had advised on the Congress manifesto's minimum income guarantee scheme, the NYAY scheme.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday congratulatedIndian-origin economist Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize and hoped the party's minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY which he helped conceptualise will become a reality one day.
Banerjee bagged the coveted prize jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". "Congratulations to Indian-origin Professor Abhijit Banerjee, who researches on poverty alleviation, for winning the Nobel Prize for Economics," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Professor Banerjee had also advised on the Congress manifesto's revolutionary NYAY scheme. Hope that the scheme will one day become a reality," the Congress general secretary said.
On Monday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had also hailed Banerjee for winning the Nobel.
Congratulating Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said he had helped the party conceptualise its "Nyay" scheme to help remonetise the economy.
"Abhijit helped conceptualise NYAY that had the power to destroy poverty and boost the Indian economy. Instead we now have Modinomics, that's destroying the economy and boosting poverty," he had said on Twitter.
