Hope Parliament Sends Message That Country Stands Behind Soldiers Guarding Borders, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to all political parties to stand in solidarity with soldiers guarding borders even as the Opposition demanded that the government come clean on the happenings in Eastern Ladakh and the border standoff with China.

Speaking before the start of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi said: “Our forces guarding the border are doing so under very trying circumstances and very tough physical conditions.” He noted that the soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in the coming days and weeks.

"Let us take a resolve that each one of us, each Parliamentarian, each citizen salutes their commitment and stands by them as a nation...This message needs to be sent out very strongly that the nation is united for its forces," the prime minister added.

PM Modi’s statement drew a reaction from the Opposition, which has been demanding a response from the government on the border row.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said,"Of course we are united and standing in support for the forces, but why doesn't the government come out and tell all of us what’s happening vis-a-vis China?”

Opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the India-China face-off. While the government did not make any commitment in the BAC held on Sunday, sources in the government say at this point, no detailed discussion can take place and the only possibility is Defence Minister Rajnath Singh making a statement on the issue.

Noting that many important decisions and debates will happen in Parliament, PM Modi also expressed confidence that MPs will do "value addition" to discussions. Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said MPs have chosen the path of their duty and added that all precautions will be taken. There can be no "dhilai" (laxity) till a vaccine is found for the virus, he added.