    1-MIN READ

    Hope PM Modi Clarifies by When Will Every Indian Get Free Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Rahul Gandhi

    File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

    Rahul Gandhi's remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when will every Indian get free Covid-19 vaccine. His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward.

    ”In today’s all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine,” he said on Twitter. Floor leaders of various parties in Parliament have been invited by the government at the virtual all-party meeting on Friday.

