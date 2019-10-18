Hope SC Verdict on Ayodhya Dispute Will Be in Favour of Hindus, Says RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Friday expressed hope that the Supreme Court decision on the long-pending Ayodhya title dispute will be "in favour of Hindus".

Speaking on the concluding day of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Joshi said any obstacle between the task of building the Ram temple should be resolved.

The RSS 'sarkaryavah' said that out-of-court mediation on the Ayodhya issue has been taking place for a long time and there should have been no need to approach the court.

"Now that the court hearing on this matter has been completed, everyone should wait for the decision. We hope that the decision will come in favour of the Hindus," he said.

हमारा यह मानना रहा है कि अयोध्या में श्रीरामजन्मभूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर सभी बाधाओं को समाप्त किया जाना चाहिए।अब इस मामले को लेकर न्यायालय में सुनवाई पूरी हो चुकी है,अब सबको निर्णय की प्रतीक्षा करनी चाहिए।और हम आशा करते हैं कि निर्णय हिन्दुओं के पक्ष में आयेगा।-भय्याजी जोशी — RSS (@RSSorg) October 18, 2019

Joshi said every country should have a National Register of Citizens (NRC), along the lines of the one in Assam, in order to stop infiltration and ensure the safety of its citizens.

“Every country should have an NRC. There are various types of infiltration that have been happening, such people should be identified. What will be done with them, that the government policies will decide,” he said.

Joshi said NRC is not against any particular community. "This (NRC) is for the benefit of our country. People who are not residents of India should not be given the same rights given to residents of India,” he said.

Joshi added that all anti-national and anti-social activities should be identified and stopped. “It is the responsibility of any government to ensure the safety of the nation, be it the current government or any other,” he said.

Reacting to attacks taking place "on Hindus in West Bengal", Joshi said it is not clear who is supporting the culprits.

"It is the responsibility of any government to ensure the proper protection of its citizens. It is unfortunate that the cycle of violence, which started under the Left regime in Bengal, is continuing unabated even under the present government,” he said.

Joshi said that the demand to implement the Uniform Civil Code is quite old. “It is in everyone's interest that there should be a uniform law for citizens,” he stated.

