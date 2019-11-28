Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Hope Uddhav Will Join All of Us in Speaking for Greater State Autonomy': DMK chief MK Stalin

After attending Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony, DMK chief MK Stalin expressed his hope that the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP provides inclusive growth in Maharashtra.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Hope Uddhav Will Join All of Us in Speaking for Greater State Autonomy': DMK chief MK Stalin
File photo of DMK chief MK Stalin.

Chennai: DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday said he hoped that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will work in cohesion with the opposition parties for getting greater state autonomy.

Wishing Thackeray, a successful tenure as Chief Minister, Stalin, in a tweet, said he was happy to be in Mumbai for the Shiv Sena leader's swearing-in, a "momentous occasion."

"I sincerely hope that the alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP provides inclusive growth and overall development to the state," he said. In a series of tweets, he said he hoped that the new government will work closely with Tamils living in Maharashtra to ensure their safety and progress.

"I also hope that Uddhav Thackeray will now join all of us in speaking for greater State autonomy and federal rights," he said. Ideals like greater autonomy for States and social

justice form part of the DMK's ideology.

Stalin thanked Sharad Pawar for the invitation to take part in the swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai. Lauding Pawar, the DMK chief said he played a crucial role in forging opposition unity in Maharashtra which will serve as a model across the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram