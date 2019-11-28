'Hope Uddhav Will Join All of Us in Speaking for Greater State Autonomy': DMK chief MK Stalin
After attending Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony, DMK chief MK Stalin expressed his hope that the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP provides inclusive growth in Maharashtra.
File photo of DMK chief MK Stalin.
Chennai: DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday said he hoped that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will work in cohesion with the opposition parties for getting greater state autonomy.
Wishing Thackeray, a successful tenure as Chief Minister, Stalin, in a tweet, said he was happy to be in Mumbai for the Shiv Sena leader's swearing-in, a "momentous occasion."
"I sincerely hope that the alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP provides inclusive growth and overall development to the state," he said. In a series of tweets, he said he hoped that the new government will work closely with Tamils living in Maharashtra to ensure their safety and progress.
"I also hope that Uddhav Thackeray will now join all of us in speaking for greater State autonomy and federal rights," he said. Ideals like greater autonomy for States and social
justice form part of the DMK's ideology.
Stalin thanked Sharad Pawar for the invitation to take part in the swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai. Lauding Pawar, the DMK chief said he played a crucial role in forging opposition unity in Maharashtra which will serve as a model across the country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Priya Ahuja Welcomes Baby Boy
- Oldest American Who Was Alive When Theodore Roosevelt Was President Dies at Age of 114
- Alia Bhatt Shares Childhood Pictures with Shaheen, Says She Struggles for Best Birthday Caption
- Google Nest Mini Review: It Sounds Better Than Before; There, I Said It
- This New App For Apple Watch Tells You What May be Bothering Your Heart