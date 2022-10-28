CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » Hope UK E-visa Issue Will Be Resolved Under PM Sunak, Says Goa Tourism Minister
1-MIN READ

Hope UK E-visa Issue Will Be Resolved Under PM Sunak, Says Goa Tourism Minister

PTI

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 19:38 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Officials said chartered flights for Goa from the UK are yet to start for this tourist season, adding that the first flight from Kazakhstan with tourists arrived in the state this week. (Image by AP/PTI)

Officials said chartered flights for Goa from the UK are yet to start for this tourist season, adding that the first flight from Kazakhstan with tourists arrived in the state this week. (Image by AP/PTI)

The tourism season in Goa peaks with Christmas and New Year, attracting patrons from across the world

Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday expressed hope the new government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the United Kingdom will restore the e-visa facility, the absence of which has severely affected tourism and allied businesses in the coastal state.

The tourism season in Goa peaks with Christmas and New Year, attracting patrons from across the world.

“Tourism and allied businesses are badly affected in both India and UK due to non-restoration of e-visas by UK. Hoping for an early resolution under the new Indian origin PM Rishi Sunak,” state tourism minister Khaunte tweeted.

Officials said chartered flights for Goa from the UK are yet to start for this tourist season, adding that the first flight from Kazakhstan with tourists arrived in the state this week.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 28, 2022, 19:38 IST
last updated:October 28, 2022, 19:38 IST