Hope Verdict Gives Solace to Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family, Says Sushma Swaraj after ICJ Ruling

Swaraj’s statement came minutes after the international tribunal stayed the death sentence awarded to Jadhav, 49, by a Pakistan military court on charges of 'espionage and terrorism' after a closed trial in April 2017.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
Hope Verdict Gives Solace to Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family, Says Sushma Swaraj after ICJ Ruling
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice’s verdict in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav that went in Delhi’s favour.

Swaraj described the verdict as a "great victory for India”.

Swaraj’s statement came minutes after the international tribunal stayed the death sentence awarded to Jadhav, 49, by a Pakistan military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017. The court also directed Pakistan to provide consular access, which had been denied earlier on several occasions.

Affirming the right to consular access, the court said Jadhav’s death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the decision.

ICJ Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf read out the verdict at a public sitting at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.

Swaraj, who had sought diplomatic access to Jadhav on November 20, 2018, thanked lawyer Harish Salve and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweets.

"I hope the verdict will provide the much needed solace to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav," she added.

