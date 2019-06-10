English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hope Victim's Family Can 'Find Justice' in Court Verdict: Congress on Kathua Rape Case
The girl was kidnapped on January 10 last year and gang-raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua after having been kept sedated for four days.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress welcomed the court verdict in the Kathua rape-and-murder case on Monday and hoped that the victim's family would be able to "find justice" in it.
A court in Punjab's Pathankot sentenced the three main accused in the gangrape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua to life imprisonment on Monday while awarding a five-year jail term to three others for the destruction of evidence.
"We welcome the High Court's judgment in the Kathua rape & murder case (sic)," the Congress wrote on its Twitter handle, adding that it hoped that through the verdict, the girl's family could "find justice".
The girl was kidnapped on January 10 last year and gang-raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua after having been kept sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death.
The incident led to a countrywide outcry and the trial was held on a day-to-day basis at the district and sessions court in Pathankot.
"Glad that 6 of the Kathua gang rape and murder accused are now convicted. Never forget that BJP leadership in Jammu rallied around these 6 monsters, gave them support & attempted to prevent law from taking its own course," senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote on Twitter.
A court in Punjab's Pathankot sentenced the three main accused in the gangrape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua to life imprisonment on Monday while awarding a five-year jail term to three others for the destruction of evidence.
"We welcome the High Court's judgment in the Kathua rape & murder case (sic)," the Congress wrote on its Twitter handle, adding that it hoped that through the verdict, the girl's family could "find justice".
The girl was kidnapped on January 10 last year and gang-raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua after having been kept sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death.
The incident led to a countrywide outcry and the trial was held on a day-to-day basis at the district and sessions court in Pathankot.
"Glad that 6 of the Kathua gang rape and murder accused are now convicted. Never forget that BJP leadership in Jammu rallied around these 6 monsters, gave them support & attempted to prevent law from taking its own course," senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote on Twitter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Grooves to Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme and Instagram is Loving it
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
- Anushka Sharma Has Priceless Reaction to Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results