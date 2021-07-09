'Hope You Find it Useful': Karnataka HC Launches its Official Telegram Channel, Chatbot

The Karnataka High Court has launched an official Telegram channel (https://t.me/karnatakahighcourt) to provide real-time case information in the form of cause lists, case status, daily notifications, display boards, and other state judiciary activities. Thirty district courts have already launched similar channels.

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also announced the Karnataka High Court Virtual Case Information Service, a Telegram chatbot (HCKChatBot).

“I hope that the Bar members and litigant public find these citizen-centric e-services of the high court and district judiciary in Karnataka useful. The service will be available through their handheld devices which will empower them with real-time information in the digital age. I also hope that all of you will find this information platform interesting and informative. I request all of you to make maximum use of these services,” Oka said.

The chatbot would act as a virtual enquiry counter, offering services such as cause lists, case status, daily orders, certified copy status, IA status, and scrutiny objections by case number, as well as information on current hearing and passed over cases pertaining to the Karnataka High Court. More than 6,500 people have signed up for the High Court channel, and about 5,000 people have signed up for district judicial channels in 30 districts across the state, according to Justice Oka.

The Karnataka High Court had asked the state government in June, while hearing a petition seeking strict implementation of COVID-19 norms in the state, if it was possible to set up a mechanism to register complaints of COVID-19 protocol violations through WhatsApp and Telegram, to make it easier for people to send in complaints along with photographs. According to the state government’s lawyer, it could cause problems such as an overabundance of information and problems dating the photographs submitted with the accusations.

