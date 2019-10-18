Hopeful of Favourable Verdict in Ayodhya Land Dispute Case, Seers Now Eye Kashi and Mathura

Lucknow: As the Supreme Court of India reserved its verdict after hearing the age old Ayodhya land dispute case for almost 40 days, the seers are confident that the judgment will be in their favour and encourage by the prospect of it they now plan to push the movement further Kashi and Mathura. The chief of All India Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri has alleged that mosques were built in Kashi and Mathura after demolishing temples and now the Muslims must give up their claim on that too.

Speaking to media on the issue, Mahant Narendra Giri said, “Once the Ayodhya issue is resolved we will be focussing on our movement in Mathura and Kashi where mosques were built after demolishing temples. We have a Hindu government at centre and in the state, hence there will not be any problem in our movement. The demand to build temple in Kashi and Mathura also have been raised for quite some time. I am hopeful the Ayodhya verdict will come in our favour.”

“Muslims should give up their claim in Kashi and Mathura and support temple construction as temple construction is necessary for the unity and prosperity of the country. In the battle of Ram Mandir no single Hindu party should claim credit and all the Hindu outfits should work together for the construction of Ram Temple, Akhada Parishad will also help in the construction of Ram Temple,” added All India Akhada Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri.

Earlier, answering a question on the disputes of Kashi and Mathura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview to News18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, said, “I don’t think so. No one can predict these things. However this (Ayodhya) matter will be solved by the SC ruling.”

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been hearing the Ram Ayodhya title-suit case for 39 days and had earlier set the deadline to finish arguments by October 18. This was later brought forward to October 17, but the CJI on Tuesday indicated that it would like to conclude all arguments by October 16.

The judgment has been reserved by the bench as the arguments from both the sides have concluded. The bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer will have to pronounce the ruling by November 17 as the CJI will retire on that date. If the judgment is not delivered before his retirement, the entire matter would have to be heard afresh.

The top court is hearing appeals against the September 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court. The high court had divided the disputed 2.77 acres of land, including the spot where the Babri Masjid stood until December 6, 1992, and the area around it, equally among the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Central Waqf Board, UP, and Ramlalla Virajman.

