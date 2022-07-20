Horizontal Reservation, Age And Physical Test Exemption for ex-Agniveers in CAPFs: MHA

Agniveers who will apply in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles after completing their tenure in the armed forces will get two relaxations, according to a reply given by the union home ministry in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday: exemption of age limit and from physical test. The information was shared by minister of state (home) Nityanand Rai.

“An in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10% of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Relaxation in upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test will also be given,” the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.

While giving the details about the reservation pattern, the ministry said, “10% horizontal reservation is decided to be given to ex-Agniveers for the post of Constable(GD)/Rifleman when the first batch of ex-Agniveers is available for recruitment after completing engagement period of four years in defence forces.”

Currently, there is a reservation in vacancies in all paramilitary forces with conditions for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SCs) at 15%, Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 7.5%, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at 27%, Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) 10%, and ex-servicemen 10%.

While explaining the difference between vertical and horizontal reservation, a director general (DG)-level official told News18, “There are two types of reservations: vertical and horizontal. People from backward classes such as the SC, ST, and OBC are covered under vertical reservation and ex-servicemen under horizontal. The difference between them is that the horizontal cuts across the vertical reservation but the latter can’t be interlocked. Agniveers reservation would come under horizontal and all classes can be covered with addition to their experience in the armed forces as Agniveer.”

Top officials of the forces are also expecting that the reservation for Agniveers would get a sufficient number of applications, unlike the ex-servicemen quota. There have been instances where their quota got converted to others after taking permission due to few applications.

