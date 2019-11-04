'Horn Not Ok': Himachal Govt to Spread Awareness on Noise Pollution, Fine on Unnecessary Honking

Shimla: If you are found unnecessary honking in the Himachal Pradesh capital, you would be fined as the state government will observe "Horn Not Ok" drive from Monday to spread awareness on noise pollution.

During the awareness drive, the Department of Environment, Science and Technology will organize a series of events in tourist resorts Shimla and Manali till November 20.

This campaign was launched by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in August last year with a view to create awareness among common citizens and tourists about ill effects of noise pollution.

Environment, Science and Technology Director D.C. Rana said the awareness campaign would also be organized among schoolchildren by delivering lectures during the morning assembly and by way of assigning duty to them to affix stickers of "Horn Not Ok" on their parents' cars.

Debate, declaration, painting, essay writing on noise pollution theme would also be part of this campaign. Rana said the traffic police would impose fines in Shimla for use of pressure horns and unnecessary honking.

