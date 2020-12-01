Horoscope December 1: See What’s in Store for You Today

Aries: You need to be gentle to the young ones who might be saying hurtful things unnecessarily. Tell them the damage that their words can do and do react angrily because it will make them behave more aggressively.

Taurus: Spending frivolously has landed you in a difficult situation financially. If it is still in your hands, maybe you should try to correct the situation by asking for the money you gave to a friend or returning an item that is not useful.

Gemini: Indulging in work is good but you must always make time for family and friends. You will be able to fulfil responsibilities if you are able to balance time between your personal and professional life.

Cancer: It is likely that you feel tired from routine today and might decide to go away somewhere. It is recommended that you don’t disconnect yourself from the phone because that means you might miss an important call.

Leo: Money matter might become the cause of argument today for someone close to you. However, you should try not to get involved in the quarrel and if possible, try to help your friend monetarily.

Virgo: With a strong concentration today, you might be finally able to get into studying spirituality. You have been waiting for sometime to get into spiritual subjects, however, do take breaks to refresh your mind.

Libra: You might feel that you need a trip to the cultural places of the world. You are attracted to mystical places and the trip that you are planning will fulfil your need of knowing the unknown.

Scorpio: It is likely that people that you have known for a long time might move away. Although, you will be staying in touch via phone but things will change. However, don’t lose hope because it looks like new people will be coming in your life.

Sagittarius: You might feel upset because there is some trouble in your romantic relationship. Communicate your feelings to your partner, however, be careful with the choice of your words.

Capricorn: Instead of socialising with people, you will be concentrating on work today. However, try to push yourself a little and meet some of those who admire you.

Aquarius: You should try to take your love interest on a romantic dinner date. It is likely that you will be interested today in the process of movie-making and would be reading about it.

Pisces: Understanding that the problems of family members aren’t yours is important. Let them try to find solutions on their own and try to stay unaffected.