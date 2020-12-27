Horoscope December 27: Positive Day for Gemini; Read about Your Day Here

Aries: People know that you will listen without judgment and that is the reason they come to you for advice. This will be a great day for you and those around you.

Taurus: You should try to be more experimental with things instead of taking the beaten path. There are risks to take but you will be rewarded for them.

Gemini: Your emotions inspire your creativity so it is best not to hide them. Your energy will intimidate some people while it will also attract others.

Cancer: There are some life-changing decisions that you will be taking today. Your positive energy will also inspire family and friends to do something new.

Leo: You are usually the one who plans everything well in advance but today, let things flow naturally. Just enjoy the day otherwise you will miss out on some things in life.

Virgo: You have always wanted to see changes in the way institutions of the society work. Today, you will realise that things can transform only if more and more people react.

Libra: You have been feeling that there is something going on with a family member. It seems that you will find what the family member is going through today.

Scorpio: Finding a place that you can call home will make you feel secure. If you share your feelings with more people, you will find that there are many people who care for you.

Sagittarius: People around you will appreciate your creativity. It seems that you will be getting some time to complete a creative project.

Capricorn: You are full of wisdom but have the tendency to remain like a child. This light-hearted attitude of yours makes others feel happy around you.

Aquarius: You don’t appreciate change but you need to realise that it can be good sometimes. If you follow your intuition then you will make the right decision.

Pisces: You are as good as the people you like. You can do better if you realise that you have the potential to be as brilliant as the people you look up to.