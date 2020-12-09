Horoscope December 9: Creative Day for Gemini; See What’s in Store for You

Aries: Wanting to be around people is a good thing. You are feeling sociable today and would want to be invited to a party. Arrival of a good news will bring happiness however, do investigate the authenticity of this news.

Taurus: If you are in a relationship, it looks like you are going to receive attention from your lover. If you are single then it is likely that you will go on a date today.

Gemini: You will be feeling more creatively active today. Use this opportunity to decorate your living room or create something artistic. There is a possibility that you will be drawn closer to your family today.

Cancer: A group that you are associated with is going to set high goals which may not be realistic. Although you will admire their idea, it is necessary to remember facts before you commit to the project.

Leo: Too much stress in your current field of work might force you to look elsewhere for work. Use your natural business talent to find an organisation where you can satisfy your creative calling while doing the required work.

Virgo: There is spirituality on your mind and you would like to take a spiritual course. You can choose from a number of options, however, it is advised that you consider your situation before coming to a decision.

Libra: Your artistic ability will flourish and there will be a spark in imagination because of your dreams. Wait for a while before you start executing your creative plans.

Scorpio: It looks like you will be meeting a new person and hit it off with them easily. However, in your admiration, you will be missing the shortcomings of this person. Take a hard look at facts before you idolise someone.

Sagittarius: A chance interaction will give you the opportunity that you have been looking for sometime. It is suggested that you thoroughly understand the pros and cons of this work opportunity before committing to it.

Capricorn: There is a possibility that you will be travelling by air. A dear one will share something with you that will make you curious about that particular subject.

Aquarius: You are expecting guests in the coming few days, you will be now beautifying your house. It is likely that you will purchase something more expensive than what you had originally planned.

Pisces: There will be a desire to become friends with the new neighbour. However, be careful before you get too close because you want to idealize new relationships. It will be better to know more about this person.