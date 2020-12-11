Horoscope for Today: Changes in Relationship Status for Sagittarius; What’s in Store for Others

Aries: Your presentation skills at work will win you a good deal of appreciation. You will feel proud of your children’s achievement today, get hopeful news from them. You will feel like focusing more on your body and exercise.

Taurus: Unexpected things may happen, be prepared for a little chaos. The trouble will be short lasting and you will be able to overcome them with a little effort. Tread diplomatically as few rude encounters may happen today.

Gemini: Romance is in the air as you will likely meet someone, or probably the one, today. A day of comfort and leisurely entertainment awaits you, don’t pressure yourself and enjoy the day.

Cancer: A mad, creative energy will help you gain new and innovative ideas for future projects. However, be objective and analytical in your decision-making today. Don’t rely too heavily on emotions for decisions.

Leo: A day of spending will have you slightly worried about finances. However, be careful about money matters. You will feel your inability to confront be a hurdle today, don’t be afraid to speak your emotions.

Virgo: The day will have both good and bad news for you. A goal will be accomplished today but don’t go on a bragging spree as it may create unease in the workplace.

Libra: It will be a hectic day, full of pressures and deadlines. Don’t crack, take a step back, meditate and get back on the horse. However, amidst the workload, also be conscientious of your family and loved ones today.

Scorpio: Financial instability looms in the future which will have you rattled. However, today you will receive other, non-monetary rewards especially on the workfront. Relationship will need a little more work today.

Sagittarius: You will be working extremely hard today, but it is all building towards better things so give it your all. Expect changes in your relationship status.

Capricorn: A day of love and affection awaits you as you will appreciate your family and the love they have for you. Reciprocate their feelings and make them feel loved, too. However, beware of flatterers around the workplace.

Aquarius: Social settings make you uncomfortable but expect a few of those today. There might be a few hiccups in the workplace but place your analytical hat on and try to find solutions to the problem at hand.

Pisces: A friend will need you today and you will deliver in helping them out. It will be a productive day and you will make more acquaintances. However, try not to let your thoughts run wild and keep a clear head.