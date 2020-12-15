Horoscope for December 16: Productive Day for Sagittarius; Read Your Day’s Prediction Here

Aries: Things will happen smoothly today, Aries and you don’t have to be worried about finishing tasks. However, you should not waste any time and move on to your next goal.

Taurus: You might want to prank on your friend but take note that the energy of this day is serious. Stay home and take care of the smaller tasks that you have been avoiding to do.

Gemini: If you are able to balance your emotions, things will become a lot easier for you. Plan your actions and be rational. Keep your feelings under control when you speak to others.

Cancer: It is recommended that you stay at home today and take care of the emotional needs of the family. Instead of taking actions based on what others think, try to do things your own way.

Leo: Today your intuition seems to be strong so you must not hesitate before relying on it. Before taking any action, you need to ensure that they are clear and decisive.

Virgo: If there are hurdles stopping you from launching a project, then that may be a sign that you need to drop the idea. Stay focused and you will be able to accomplish what you want.

Libra: The first half of the day will be spent in planning something and executing it. You will be spending the evening to relax after a day of work. Spend more time making your future plans.

Scorpio: You need to relax today. Ask a friend or a professional to give you a massage. Once you are in a better mental space, you will be strong and decisive. Don’t be rash or frantic.

Sagittarius: Put the information that you have collected over the last few days to good use. The day will be productive and your conservative and grounded approach will be rewarded.

Capricorn: Being realistic and thoughtful in your approach will help you gather more support for what you intend to do. Stay on the target and don’t get distracted along the way.

Aquarius: Take a hard look at reality and understand the ramifications of your actions before you take any step. Consider the facts of a situation before you set goals.

Pisces: Trying to attract the attention of others will only be a waste of time. You should let people deal with their issue. Stay focused and calm to finish the task that has been assigned to you.