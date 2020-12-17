Horoscope for December 18, Friday: Prediction of the Day for All Zodiac Signs

Aries: You will be working under pressure today but it will turn out to be just extra push you needed to be more productive. Though you might not get the exact results you desire today. Self-analysis is goo but don’t let it stray from the path of productivity.

Taurus: Be a little careful on the health front today. Chances of illness, both physical and emotional, appear in your near future. There is a chance of injury as well. Try to avoid doing strenuous, physical work today.

Gemini: You will be helping a close friend figure out their life-goals and ambitions today. On the home front, expect a serious conversation about financial matters and future expensive decisions.

Cancer: Expect a gift from a romantic admirer today. Work front looks like it will bring you some much-awaited positive news. Give emphasis to communication in all personal and professional relationships today.

Leo: Your monetary stars shine bright today but expect some darkness in interpersonal relationships; both romantic and otherwise. Work might be a stressful place for you today. Lean on a friend for advice and a way out of the stressful situation.

Virgo: Criticism from others are easier to handle but you might go a little overboard with self-criticism today. Be considerate on yourself as you would be with others and let your caring nature be of help to you.

Libra: It will be a good day, professionally. Especially for those in government-related jobs. But you will come home to realise personal life isn’t going that well. Expect a tiff with a close friend.

Scorpio: You will find yourself surrounded by negative thoughts but try to evolve from them. Don’t run from one project or activity to the next to simply keep you occupied. Take a break and spend some time with those who love you.

Sagittarius: Juts like the cold weather, you will find yourself in a gloomy mood today. There is a particular relationship creating hardships for you along every path. Try to have a talk and resolve the issues before they become too big to resolve.

Capricorn: You will find ways to grow your business today. Confusion is natural when making such huge decisions but don’t let the confused state of mind make you miss a golden opportunity.

Aquarius: Your lucky stars are shining bright so be ready to make a wish. Expect a long-awaited dream to come true today. You will find yourself inclined toward creative hobbies today. Try activities that include your spouse or partner.

Pisces: Today you will be showcasing one of your best qualities; which is generosity. You will be helpful in the office and with your friends and provide solutions to all of their problems. Expect the day to be productive and easy-going.