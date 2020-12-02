Horoscope for December 2: Romance in Stars for Cancer; Read the Day Prediction Here

Aries: It is recommended that you embrace the fiery energy in the day. Let your energy radiate towards those who care about you the most. Instead of suppressing your feelings, take actions based on them.

Taurus: You can make a deeper connection with your loved one by going on some adventure tonight. It will be rewarding to have shared experiences.

Gemini: The incredible sensitivity you have can be put to work to inspire action. Don’t hold back your feelings any longer. It will be rewarding to have philosophical discussions.

Cancer: It looks like there is romance in your stars. You should take this opportunity to start a romantic relationship. It is suggested that you take a trip with the people you like.

Leo: The insensitivity with which other people behave may force you to take decisions. However, you should know that your state of mind is your responsibility, and you must not allow their actions to influence your mood.

Virgo: You should use your creative energy to make the artist within you shine now. Don’t let your doubts stop you from using the creative force within you.

Libra: You are fighting between your heart and mind to come to a decision about a person. It is likely that you are tricking yourself to only see the individual parts about a person, however, you should see them completely.

Scorpio: It seems that your life revolves around love and romance. You should spend time with your lover today because it is likely that the two of you will spend a great time together.

Sagittarius: Finding something new and better requires risk. Being scared of losing what you have will always force you to stay at the same place where you are. So, push yourself to explore the world.

Capricorn: It seems that you will try to resolve a situation with someone where both of you will struggle to find a middle ground. Maybe you should take a break and then revisit the issue.

Aquarius: You need to take a daring approach to find the opportunities waiting for you in the areas of love and romance. A new impulse within you will make you go towards a new object of desire.

Pisces: You are attracted towards someone and it seems like your feelings are going to get amplified. You need to show your affection to the other person and gain theirs.