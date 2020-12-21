Horoscope for December 21: Read to Know What's in Store for You Today

Aries: If you understand that you have the power to convince people to do something, your life would become easier. This is a favourable time if you are waiting to resolve any issues.

Taurus: There is a voice within you telling you to take an action, however you are not sure about doing something yet. It is okay to let things be the way they are for some time.

Gemini: People will feel drawn towards you because you have a calming energy today. You will be able to balance your emotions well and others will love you for that.

Cancer: It is not usual for you to think about the perspective of the others but that will change today. You are going to be able to relate to others better today because of a change in the attitude.

Leo: Realising that life is not a race will liberate you. This realisation will bring positivity in your life. You will also not be seeing the worst in every situation and person.

Virgo: Set your eyes on your goal and see what you need in order to achieve it. Behaving rudely with people might not take you far in life. React according to the situation instead of lashing out at people.

Libra: The way you are doing things is the best for you, so don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Let others adapt to your way of thinking instead of changing yourself for them.

Scorpio: If you are looking for a risk-free road to success, then know that it does not exist. You need to take chances and also learn from the experiences of others to make a better move.

Sagittarius: Your actions should be based on your feelings today. It is not the ideal case in every scenario, however, your emotions are in sync with the surrounding today, so use your instincts to make the best decision.

Capricorn: If you are second-guessing your decisions, it is because your intuition is telling you to do that. You can change your decision but today, give yourself a break.

Aquarius: The day seems favourable because things will happen the way you want them to happen. Others around you are involved in their own lives so don’t think they are out to get you.

Pisces: You don’t realise it often but your words might be hurting others. It is best to be cautious about what you say rather than harming people.