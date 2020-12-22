Horoscope for December 22: Virgo Should Preserve Energy, Geminis to Have a Simple Day

Aries: A heartfelt conversation might be the solution for your troubles. You have been thinking that sharing your emotions with the person you are arguing is useless but it is not.

Taurus: Be prepared that someone will make an attempt to outsmart you. You should not react aggressively and try to approach the situation reasonably.

Gemini: Your life is simple and uncomplicated at the moment. Don’t try to find the troubles that are not even there. You are surrounded by everything you need.

Cancer: Someone has tried to dampen your spirits but that does not change who you are, however, use this time to relax. Let someone else do the work that you have been doing.

Leo: People around you will be acting irrationally today. Don’t try to find the logic and reason behind their behaviour because there is none. Give them a measured response and don’t get carried away.

Virgo: Today, it is likely that you would want to preserve your energy and relax. Stay away from the emotional drama that will involve some people around you.

Libra: Your emotions will be on the edge today. Follow your instincts today to get through the day. Your deepest thoughts will be accepted by others today.

Scorpio: It is okay to be tired and take a break when you need one. You should use this time to reflect back on all what has happened recently and strategize accordingly.

Sagittarius: People will do more for you if they are asked gently instead of being forced into it. Make sure that you perceive the situation correctly.

Capricorn: You will be feeling powerless today and it might seem like that things are not going your way. Learn to be patient and this phase will pass soon.

Aquarius: Your charming personality will let you be a part of any group you want today. People will feel happy to have you around as they respect your nurturing qualities.

Pisces: Stop being self-centred and listen to what others want. Do something for your family. It could be as simple as just helping them with the daily chores.