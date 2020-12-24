Horoscope for December 24: Great Day for Aries; See What’s in Store for You

Aries: A great day is waiting for you. You will be getting attention and respect from people at home and work alike. Enjoy this day, however, don’t get carried away.

Taurus: In terms of financial security, peaceful times are waiting for you. It's time for you to get rewarded for all the hard work that you have been doing.

Gemini: Lately, you have given enough time to your professional life and this has affected your relationships with your loved ones. Spend the day in the company of family and friends to remind them that you care about them.

Cancer: You need to gradually start being more kind to those who care for you. This transformation is required for you to not lose friends. Try to listen to others more instead of expecting them to listen to you.

Leo: Something will happen today that will force you to concentrate on your health. You might start exercising again and will also start watching what you eat.

Virgo: Your professional achievements are not enough to make your partner happy. They need your time but you have been ignoring their needs. Try to give some time to your lover as well.

Libra: This period is advantageous to your creativity so don’t let it go to waste. Do painting, sketching or create something from materials lying around at home.

Scorpio: You will get recognition for your contributions today. This will make you feel satisfied in your personal relationships. Enjoy this time before it is over.

Sagittarius: The day is favourable for you to sit quietly and contemplate. You will be in a better space financially. However, keep this relieving news to yourself.

Capricorn: Be aware of your surroundings because opportunity might come from somewhere you least expect. The possibility of finding something beneficial seems high today.

Aquarius: Don’t wait that your partner will make a move to make your relationship exciting. Take matters in your hand and do something romantic for your partner.

Pisces: Now that you are enjoying success in professional life, it is time to turn your attention towards your personal life. You should take your partner to a romantic dinner tonight.