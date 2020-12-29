Horoscope for December 29: Gemini Will Want Stability; See What’s in Store for You

Aries: Professions like medicine or psychology that can make a human connection will attract you today. There will be opportunities coming your way if you keep your eyes and ears open.

Taurus: You will be experiencing some irresistible desires today and you need some planning to get what you want. People will rely on you for their needs and you won’t be disappointing them.

Gemini: Wanting stability in your personal life is a good thing, however, don’t force things to fall in place soon. Take your time to resolve the issues you are facing and perhaps then things will fall in place.

Cancer: Recognise that you have the power to transform the opinions of people. Don’t let emotions overpower you. You have to fulfill important roles in life.

Leo: The realisation that you are living in an unsafe world will make you feel uneasy, especially for the children around you. However, you should also understand that people are prepared to take care of themselves.

Virgo: Your ideas are not in sync with those who surround you so you need to change your thoughts. It is also important because you want others to like you.

Libra: It is likely that a family member will behave irresponsibly. There is a message that the person wants to give you and others in the family.

Scorpio: The decisions you take today will heavily impact your future. Don’t be afraid to take the difficult steps. They will get you closer to where you are supposed to be.

Sagittarius: Some major changes in the social systems around you will be happening forcing you to rethink your plans. It is time to think about what the next few years have in store for you.

Capricorn: The energy of the day will inspire you to propose some new ideas. You should write your thoughts somewhere and try to expand on them to create something useful.

Aquarius: You are able to give an identity to people and bring people together. You will be facing issues that can impact your future.

Pisces: The events of the day will motivate you to carve out your own path. Usually, you hide your talents from others but it is time to show it to the world.