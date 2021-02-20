Horoscope for February 20: Taurus Will Feel Creative; See What Others Have in Store

Aries: Things will start becoming easier and simpler for you. Emotionally as well, you are going to feel calm and stable. Relax and give yourself some attention.

Taurus: You will feel the impulse to create something. However, it is time to take care of your emotional needs and recognise the things that you need to achieve stability.

Gemini: It is time to realise how your behaviour affects others. You should try to change certain things about yourself to adjust to the needs of your loved ones.

Cancer: There are certain tasks that you have been trying to avoid but on February 20, you are going to make the effort to finish them.

Leo: It is going to be a great day as you are going to efficiently utilise time to achieve your aim. You will be feeling calm and will be able to look at situations neutrally.

Virgo: Somethings will go wrong for you on February 20 but it will be a reminder for you to take a more practical approach towards life.

Libra: You have been day-dreaming a lot lately but it is now time for you to come back to reality. Analyse how you have been treating yourself and others.

Scorpio: You should look at the past and try to learn things that can help you now. Your emotions look under control and despite the attacks, you will continue to move forward.

Sagittarius: A sense of discipline will dominate your behaviour on February 20. You will be making plans for the future and clearly define your objectives.

Capricorn: You will feel overloaded because of the amount of work that has to be completed. Don’t hear the naysayers and put your head down to work.

Aquarius: It is possible that you are pretending that things are fine when they are actually not anywhere near normalcy. Be honest and recognise your issue to find a solution.

Pisces: You will not be your usual self on February 20 but that is not necessarily a bad thing. You will be spending time evaluating your personal relationships.