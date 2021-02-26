Horoscope for February 26: Here's What the Stars Have in Store for You Today

Aries: You are likely to join yoga classes and try lots of new things in your life today. Also, money is seen coming your way to make your path smoother.

Taurus: You will find yourself trapped in personal problems today, while in the afternoon, you may not be inclined to deal with unpleasant situations. You are likely to impress people around you with your words.

Gemini: You will be busy shopping for groceries and doing other household chores. However, by noon, you will get bored and can walk up to unknown people and chat with them to kill time.

Cancer: You will realise the importance of time in your profession today. You may have to ask for help from others to complete your task on time.

Leo: You will be extremely busy with work today and even will not get time to eat. However, you can plan for an elaborated dinner by the evening listening to your hunger.

Virgo: You will be experimenting with your looks today. In the evening, you can shine out as a master performer and act as a valuable helping hand.

Libra: Today is the day when you will be completing all your pending projects. Those who are in the medical profession can have a tougher day.

Scorpio: You will be busy finding solutions to your pending problems at work today. You will be helped and guided by your creative outlook and innovation to find a way out of difficult situations. The day will also bring you support from your colleagues or superiors.

Sagittarius: You can be isolated today and left to fend for yourself. You are also likely to be tested by unpleasant situations because of your resourcefulness and enterprising nature.

Capricorn: Today is the day when you will pour your heart out in front of your family members, letting out your fears, concerns, regrets and every other feeling that has been building up inside you over the years. You will feel a bit energetic in the second half of the day and will go that extra mile to interact with your peers.

Aquarius: You will feel highly sensitive today and can even get touchy.

Pisces: You will be achieving the goal you have been slaving over for the past some time. However, you are advised to keep your celebrations muted, as winning a battle does not win the war.