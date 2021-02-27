Horoscope for February 27: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Today is the day when you will be completing all your pending assignments and it's a productive day for those in medical professions and public services.

Taurus: Today, you may feel frustrated and stranded in family matters. You are advised to shower your warmth and care to make up for past mistakes.

Gemini: A strong emotional link is likely to get established with someone special today. Therefore, you will remain delighted and elated for most part of the day, however, a few petty problems may spoil your happy mood later in the day.

Cancer: Today, you will work hard to be seen and will crave for attention. However, this will only bring you grief as your appearance will not help you beyond a point.

Leo: You are advised to wake up with a little prayer on your lips today and make sure to visit a temple for some peace of mind. You can also opt for a small pooja at home.

Virgo: You are likely to go to exotic places and meet new people today enriching your experiences.

Libra: You can undertake travel for business or pleasure purposes today. You will be having a busy day work-wise and will not be able to completely focus on your family or family issues. You can try your luck in the stock market today as it can benefit you.

Scorpio: Today is the day when you will want to speak out all the things you have been keeping within. This may also affect your health. You are advised to spend quality time with your loved ones to ease up a bit.

Sagittarius: You are skilled at multitasking, however, you may just take things one by one today. You will be ruled by your instincts most of the time and it will govern your actions too.

Capricorn: You will be helped by your guardian angel if any trouble knocks on your door today. Your ambitions will be simple and it may elicit awe among people.

Aquarius: You will need spiritual endeavour to struggle courageously with the circumstances in front of you. Doing so can give you the patience to deal intelligently with challenges and setbacks.

Pisces: Spirituality and the religious streak will come to the fore today and you will likely be visiting a place of worship to soothe your soul. You can also try meditative techniques for peace and calm.