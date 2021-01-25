Horoscope for January 25: Home Repair for Aries, Personal Growth for Scorpios. See Predictions for Today

Aries: The day will be spent at home as some things need repair. You will be taking the help of a professional to fix some essential devices at home.

Taurus: Before you accept a statement as true, try to investigate it. Most likely, the situation is more positive than what others told you about it.

Gemini: You will see a rise in your income and with that, new business ideas will come rushing to you. However, don’t let the desire to earn money exhaust you.

Cancer: Something bad has happened and you want to make a decision about it. Keep control over yourself and calm down. A good decision cannot be made while you are angry.

Leo: You might want to push yourself today as you have not been concerned about your physical fitness. But it is better to take it slow to make up for the loss of exercise in the last few days.

Virgo: A friend needs your support, however, you are busy handling your own problems. Try to show compassion and be supportive now.

Libra: You are feeling overwhelmed because of everyone’s expectations. It will be best if you could say no to those who least need your help.

Scorpio: In order to achieve personal growth, you might think of moving to another place or study further. Many ideas will be crossing your mind today.

Sagittarius: Any offer to increase your income might sound too good to be true. It is best for you to be cautious before investing your time and money in this business.

Capricorn: The day will be spent in tip-toeing around people as there are issues that need to be resolved. Be cordial with others while having minimum conversations.

Aquarius: For the last few days, work has been overwhelming. You may stay home today and take rest. Try to stay out of stressful situations.

Pisces: There are tasks that you need to finish during the day, but you would like to meet your partner. It would be best to finish the work and visit them in the evening.