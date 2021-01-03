Horoscope for January 3: Here's What the Stars Have in Store for You Today

Aries: You may want to socialise today, especially. You can work and play simultaneously and will be welcomed to join in group activities with great enthusiasm. This healthy exchange of ideas can offer a lot to learn from.

Taurus: You will ideate in the ardour of a creative mood. You will be able to negotiate problems with ease. Communication at the workplace with bosses and colleagues will be favourable.

Gemini: You will take steps to break free from the chains of boredom. To rescue yourself from the tyranny, you must take conscious steps. Monetary gains as increment in your salary or can be inheritance of ancestral property can be expected.

Cancer: You may feel an urge to flaunt how successful you are and chances are that you may end up spending much more than you had intended. It may turn out to be a satisfying day if you stick to your routine expenses only.

Leo: The day promises to give you a fresh start and you are likely to implement the plans you have chalked for the future. Remember that it's important to take things slow and steady when seeking for the solution. It's better when targets are executed within time phases.

Virgo: Your power will be greater than before. You will attempt to make monetary provisions for any unforeseen future economic instability. Be cautious of fluctuations in financial transactions that may arise.

Libra: You will be occupied today as it is a busy day ahead. You may correspond to reaffirm a few contacts. You will be called upon to bring order to the workplace.

Scorpio: Small things might cloud your thinking in a big way. Life is about mind over matter so don’t let the worries bog your spirit down. Things will begin to look up if you take regular breaks.

Sagittarius: Love will strike and an evening of romance beckons. You may also get into an argument with someone you love which should have been avoided.

Capricorn: You need to be careful and pay attention meticulously when signing important legal documents. To avert misfortune, brokers and dealers must take necessary precautions as chances are they may incur heavy losses.

Aquarius: Your loved ones are pleasantly surprised to see you change your perspective from materialism to mysticism. Keep on going, you are on the right track and the solace you have been seeking will find you.

Pisces: You are fighting against heavy odds to influence your destiny. Keep striving hard and put efforts persistently to achieve your goals. It will be a challenging day for you and hard work will be necessary.