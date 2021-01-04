Horoscope for January 4: Pamper Yourself, Taurus, See What’s in Store for Others

Aries: There are greater things waiting for you, Aries. Your plans are soon going to materialise but you need to ensure that the foundation of the project should be solid.

Taurus: The energy of this day is low so you might not feel good today. Pamper yourself, eat a lavish meal and just relax. Don’t pay heed to the negativity around you.

Gemini: People would be more rigid about their ideas and feelings today. It would be difficult to negotiate. You need to understand that you are going through a trying period right now.

Cancer: Things might not be going your way but don’t let that stop you from trying. You need to look for a better, more practical solution.

Leo: There is more than usual clutter in your surroundings. There might be negativity in your emotions but that can be used to your advantage.

Virgo: It may feel like something is not letting you shine the usual way. Know that things are not as bad as they seem and have faith in yourself.

Libra: There are opportunities all around you but you need to realise that they exist in order to grab them. It is important to be in touch with reality today.

Scorpio: You are being too hard on yourself about something that you did in the past. Try to overcome the guilt and realise that the situation is better than you are imagining.

Sagittarius: Tensions might rise today with you feeling that the time to finish a task is coming close. Your emotions will put a lot of pressure on you to do things right.

Capricorn: To preserve your sanity, you need to remain disciplined and focus today even though there might be something pushing you down. Try to create order out of the chaos in your life.

Aquarius: There are many rewards waiting for you if you decide to be hard-working and disciplined. Try to make the best of the situation today.

Pisces: This is not the day to challenge the authority of your superiors. Don’t get into an argument with them. Instead, complete your projects and be disciplined.